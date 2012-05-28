TEL AVIV May 28 Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Monday its first-quarter net profit edged up 0.7 percent, boosted by a rise in sales and lower financing expenses.

Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , posted quarterly net profit of 93.65 million shekels ($24.3 million), compared with 93.02 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.6 percent to 1.02 billion shekels, helped by a slight rise in sales in Israel and a 5.6 percent increase in overseas sales.

Osem said its results were helped by further penetration of Nestle products, new activities in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency improvements.

These measures helped offset a rise in prices of raw materials and production inputs including energy.

($1 = 3.85 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)