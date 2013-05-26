BRIEF-Limuru Tea Co names Nicholaos Yiannakis as chairman
* Names Nicholaos Yiannakis to the role of managing director and chairman of the company with effect from May 26 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TEL AVIV May 26 Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its first-quarter net profit edged up 1 percent, boosted by efficiency measures and a decline in financing expenses.
Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , posted quarterly net profit of 94.59 million shekels ($25.6 million), compared with 93.65 million a year earlier.
Efficiency measures taken by the company focused on cost savings in production.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent to 1.01 billion shekels due to the timing of the Passover holiday this year, which hurt domestic sales. Overseas sales fell 3.7 percent due to currency fluctuation and as the company stopped the sale of certain products abroad.
($1 = 3.70 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* REG-SOLAR AND BIMOBJECT STRENGTHEN STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITHIN DIGITAL CONSTRUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)