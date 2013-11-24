TEL AVIV Nov 24 Israeli food maker Osem
Investments posted a 4.3 percent rise in adjusted
quarterly net profit on higher sales.
Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle
, said on Sunday third-quarter net profit excluding a
one-time tax expense, rose to 105.1 million shekels ($29.5
million) from 100.8 million a year earlier. Including the tax
expense net profit was 101.3 million shekels.
It attributed the improved profitability to deeper
penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities
in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures.
Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to 1.08 billion shekels
despite the timing of the Jewish holidays which negatively
impacted the 2013 quarterly results.
($1 = 3.56 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)