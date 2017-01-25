HONG KONG Jan 25 Chinese investment company Nan
Hai Corp Ltd has agreed to buy a Chinese cinema
business from Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings
Ltd (OSGH) for 3.3 billion yuan ($480 million) as it
expands in the country's movie sector.
Nan Hai, which bought the personal care brand Crabtree &
Evelyn for $175 million in December 2015, in a statement on
Wednesday said it will purchase 100 percent of City
Entertainment Corp Ltd, a subsidiary of Hong Kong cinema
operator and film production firm OSGH, in a cash deal.
Nan Hai's shares were up more than 1 percent on Wednesday
after the announcement, outpacing a flat overall market.
The move by Nan Hai, which also owns China's second-largest
cinema investment and management firm, Dadi Cinema Group, comes
as the country's film industry is expected to pick up this year
after a lacklustre 2016.
City Entertainment operates and manages 76 cinemas with 531
screens across China, according to the statement.
($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Julie Zhu)