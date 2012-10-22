Oct 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn named the
first of a slate of directors he wants elected to the board of
Oshkosh Corp, picking the former chief executive of the
JLG aerial-lift unit that Icahn would like to see spun off.
Icahn, who earlier this month said he planned to make an
offer for U.S truckmaker Oshkosh that would value the company at
$2.98 billion, said former JLG head William Lasky would be among
a slate he planned to nominate by the end of this week.
"The company will not succeed without a new management team
and a drastically different strategy," said Icahn, who is
Oshkosh's largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake.
Icahn said his offer of $32.50 per share would be
conditional on Oshkosh holders electing his slate of directors.
Oshkosh bought JLG in 2006 for $3 billion.
An Oshkosh spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for a comment.