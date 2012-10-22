Oct 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn named the first of a slate of directors he wants elected to the board of Oshkosh Corp, picking the former chief executive of the JLG aerial-lift unit that Icahn would like to see spun off.

Icahn, who earlier this month said he planned to make an offer for U.S truckmaker Oshkosh that would value the company at $2.98 billion, said former JLG head William Lasky would be among a slate he planned to nominate by the end of this week.

"The company will not succeed without a new management team and a drastically different strategy," said Icahn, who is Oshkosh's largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake.

Icahn said his offer of $32.50 per share would be conditional on Oshkosh holders electing his slate of directors.

Oshkosh bought JLG in 2006 for $3 billion.

An Oshkosh spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.