* JLG "pulled down" by rest of Oshkosh, Icahn says
* JLG is Oshkosh's fastest-growing unit
* Icahn says JLG's growth makes it ready to stand alone
* Some argue companies would be worth less apart
* Oshkosh says considering "wide range of options"
By Soyoung Kim and Lynn Adler
Aug 23 Carl Icahn believes Oshkosh Corp's
JLG aerial-lift business would be worth more on its own
than as part of the U.S. truckmaker, but the activist investor
may have a tough time convincing Wall Street.
Icahn, whose 9.5 stake makes him Oshkosh's largest
shareholder, took a new tack this month in his bid to shake up
the company, calling for a tax-free spinoff of JLG, a maker of
scissor lifts and cherry pickers that was bought by Oshkosh in
2006 for $3 billion.
JLG's strong growth - its sales are up 40 percent this year
- make the timing right for a spin-off, Icahn said in an
interview on Thursday.
"It's certainly pulled down by the legacy business," Icahn
said, adding that spinning off JLG "makes a lot of sense now
because the multiples would be much higher."
Late last year, Icahn urged Oshkosh to sell JLG and merge
the rest of the company with truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp, or another truck maker. Management
refused and shareholders backed that decision by rejecting
Icahn's slate of board nominees in January.
Some investors in Oshkosh, which also makes military
vehicles, fire trucks and cement mixers, are equally skeptical
about the merits of a spin-off.
"It is extremely unlikely that JLG's market value as a
stand-alone company would exceed Oshkosh's current market
value," said Alex Blanton, a senior analyst at Clear Harbor
Asset Management. "The reason Oshkosh bought JLG was to reduce
Oshkosh's dependence on the defense business and to diversify
Oshkosh's product line. That diversification is a substantial
benefit to Oshkosh's shareholders."
Oshkosh shares have risen 53 percent over the past year to
give the company a market value of $2.3 billion, helped by
growth in JLG. The stock trades at a 11.6 times forecast 2012
earnings, below the 15.8 price-to-earnings multiple on crane
maker Manitowoc Co Inc, but above to the 10.7 times
valuation of Terex Corp.
Blanton estimated JLG would earn about $140 million in
fiscal 2012 as a stand-alone company and trade for about 9 times
earnings, giving it a $1.26 billion market value.
"I estimate that because of the lack of diversification, the
two companies separately would be worth 18 percent less than the
two companies together," he said.
JLG READY TO STAND ON OWN?
JLG generated $2 billion in sales last year, or about
one-quarter of Oshkosh's total. It is the company's
fastest-growing unit and helped offset weakness at the
military-vehicle arm, where sales fell 6 percent in the nine
months ended June 30 amid slowing U.S. defense spending.
Samuel Merksamer, a managing director at Icahn Associates
who represented the investor at Oshkosh's last annual meeting,
said JLG's growth would leave it well positioned to stand on its
own, even with a share of Oshkosh's $955 million in debt.
"The dramatic increase in cash flow at JLG in the last year,
would allow JLG business to support most, if not all, of the
company's net debt of the company and allow for a robust
independent company," Merksamer said.
Oshkosh officials declined to directly address Icahn's call
for a spin-off, which he first made in an Aug. 9 filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Oshkosh regularly reviews a wide range of options regarding
its business and operations and considers the views of its
shareholders," said spokesman John Daggett. "Our focus, as
always, is on doing what's best for all of our shareholders."
Analyst Ann Duignan of JPMorgan Chase estimated the JLG
business could earn $1.70 per share as a standalone company and
trade for as much as 12 times forecast earnings, suggesting it
would be worth as much on its own as the remainder of Oshkosh.
"In our view, spinning off the (JLG) business would likely
not make as much sense as selling it to a strategic buyer," she
said, citing agricultural equipment makers Deere & Co and
CNH Global NV as among the companies that could be
logical buyers for JLG if Oshkosh chose to sell it.
Deere and CNH officials did not return calls for comment.
A JLG spinoff could shake the resulting companies' credit
ratings, depending on how Oshkosh's debt is divvied up, said Dan
Picciotto, a director of corporate ratings at Standard & Poor's,
which currently has a junk-grade "BB" rating on Oshkosh.
"If you slash off a significant portion of the existing
Oshkosh business, from our credit perspective it would make the
overall enterprise obviously less diverse," said Picciotto.
Oshkosh shares rose 2.18 percent to close at $25.30 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.