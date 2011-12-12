* Asks shareholders to vote for all its director nominees

* Says Icahn pursuing his own personal agenda

* Shares down 3 percent

Dec 12 Oshkosh Corp said Carl Icahn is "pursuing his own personal agenda" by nominating a slate of directors to truck maker's board, and urged shareholders to reject the activist investor's proposals.

Icahn has nominated six directors to Oshkosh's 13-member board and is seeking to merge Wisconsin-based Oshkosh with larger rival Navistar International Corp.

Billionaire Icahn has accumulated about 10 percent stakes in each of the companies.

In a letter to shareholders on Monday, Oshkosh said Icahn "has not discussed with us any ideas for creating value or what he thinks the company should be doing differently for the benefit of Oshkosh shareholders."

Oshkosh has maintained an open dialogue with Icahn since it first became aware of his investment in the company, it said in the letter, which accompanied a definitive proxy statement for its shareholders meeting to be held on Jan. 27.

"We do not believe that Icahn is interested in a dialogue that enhances value for all Oshkosh shareholders."

Oshkosh has been under pressure in 2011 as profit and revenue slumped. The company has struggled to turn a profit on a key military contract and had cut its 2012 outlook due to timing issues of sales in its core defense division.

In November, Navistar reached a deal with Icahn that could put its directors up for election each year, instead of three. In exchange, Icahn agreed not to propose his own slate of directors at the company's next annual meeting.

Last week, Icahn had said in a television interview Oshkosh should look into potential synergies with Navistar and that he would support a merger of the two companies.

A Navistar-Oshkosh combination has long been talked about as a possibility in the industry as the two companies can wring out costs and excess capacity. There are also some complementary units, such as Navistar's finance and engine-making businesses, that could benefit from a merger.

The companies compete in the heavy-truck and engine sectors, as well as for defense contracts.

Oshkosh's shares, which have gained about 44 percent after touching a near two-and-a-half-year low in October, were down about 3 percent at $20.81 in morning trade.