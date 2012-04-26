* Q2 EPS $0.41 vs. $0.26 analysts' estimate
* Profit down 45 pct in quarter
* Revenue up 19 pct, higher than expected
* Shares rise 2.3 percent
April 26 U.S. heavy truck maker Oshkosh Corp
reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit that was
far less severe than analysts had expected, helped by strong
sales of aerial lifts and work platforms.
The earnings decline, which came despite an 18.9 percent
rise in sales, reflected a shift in military spending toward
less-profitable lighter-weight vehicles and away from
more-profitable heavier ones.
The company said it now expects sales of access equipment,
which includes cherry pickers and scissor-style lifts used to
reach high places, to rise by 35 percent to 40 percent this
year, up from its January forecast of 25 percent to 30 percent.
"The access equipment market continued to exhibit a strong
recovery," Chief Executive Charles Szews said on a conference
call with analysts.
Oshkosh's weak spot was sales of fire trucks, which have
fallen dramatically as cash-strapped U.S. municipalities rein in
their spending.
The profit for the second quarter ended on March 31 was
$37.3 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $67.9 million or
74 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on
Thursday.
The slide was less dramatic than analysts had feared, and
earnings came in well above the average forecast of 26 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $2.08 billion from $1.75 billion. Wall
Street had looked for $1.81 billion.
Oshkosh shares rose 2.3 percent to $23.48 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Earlier this year, the company fought off a proxy battle by
activist investor Carl Icahn, who had sought to merge Oshkosh
with rival Navistar International Corp.
That battle weighed on earnings by 2 cents per share in the
quarter, Oshkosh said.
The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it expected
earnings per share for the second half of its fiscal year to be
"modestly higher" than the 83 cents recorded for the first six
months.
Over the past year, Oshkosh shares have lost about 34
percent of their value, while the broad Standard & Poor's 500
index has risen 4 percent.