July 26 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp said on Thursday quarterly profit rose on higher sales in all non-defense businesses.

Oshkosh reported a net profit of $75.7 million, or 82 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter, compared with $68.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.6 percent to $2.18 billion. Analysts had expected $2.06 billion in sales, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.