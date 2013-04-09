BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
April 9 Truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it will cut about 900 jobs in its defense business due to U.S. budget cuts.
The company said it would reduce its workforce by about 200 salaried positions through July and about 700 hourly positions starting in mid-June.
Daily production volumes are expected to decline by about 30 percent this summer, it said.
Oshkosh had said earlier that it expected domestic military vehicle production to decline significantly this year due to the budget cuts and a wind down in war activities.
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.