NEW YORK, Sept 14 Specialty truck maker Oshkosh
Corp on Friday forecast that profit will rise up to 30
percent every year over the next three years as profit margins
improve and international sales make up more than one-quarter of
total revenue.
Oshkosh sees 2015 profit of $4 to $4.50 a share, compared
with $2.05 to $2.15 this year. Analysts expected $2.11 a share
this year. The doubling of profitability would mark an annual
growth rate of 23 percent to 30 percent, the company said.
Oshkosh is under pressure from its biggest shareholder,
Icahn Associates, to spin off its JLG access equipment business.
Investor Carl Icahn and his affiliates, with a 9.5 percent
stake, have argued the performance of Oshkosh's other businesses
make it hard to recognize the value of JLG.
The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles
for the military, specialty trucks for construction and
emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks.