* Adjusted profit 65 cents per share vs 50 cents year ago
* Net sales down 2.3 percent; defense business declines
* Board rejects Icahn takeover offer as "inadequate"
* To cut 490 defense jobs in January
* Shares up 1 percent
By Lynn Adler
Oct 26 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, though a decline
in its defense business weighed on revenue, and rejected a
takeover offer from activist shareholder Carl Icahn.
Weak defense sales more than offset double-digit increases
in other segments, and the company said it plans to cut 490
defense jobs in January.
Shares rose 1.0 percent to $30.05 as Oshkosh forecast
non-defense equipment sales would continue to increase next year
as U.S. housing recovers and international orders for emergency
equipment rise.
The shares are up 40 percent this year.
Oshkosh, which had received an unsolicited offer from Icahn
to buy all shares he does not already own, stood by its 2013
earnings forecast of $2.35 to $2.60 per share. The forecast does
not include costs tied to Icahn's offer. The company said those
costs may be substantial.
On Oct. 11, Icahn offered to buy all outstanding Oshkosh
shares for $32.50 each - a 21 percent premium at the time.
Oshkosh's board unanimously rejected the offer, saying it
was "inadequate", and adopted a shareholder rights plan that
takes effect when a buyer amasses a 10 percent stake.
. The company declined to answer analyst
questions about the Icahn offer on an analyst call on Friday.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment.
The company also reaffirmed its plan to double adjusted
profit in three years on improved margins and rising
international sales..
The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles
for the military, specialty trucks for construction, and
emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks.
In one sign that orders outside defense are mounting,
concrete mixers were in greater demand in the fourth quarter,
Chief Executive Charles L. Szews said in a statement. "We
believe this is a strong sign that a housing recovery has
commenced, which further supports our long-term outlook for our
non-defense segments."
Sales of access equipment, such as aerial work platforms,
boom lifts and towing products, rose in the quarter, mainly on
higher volume in North America.
Fire and emergency equipment sales also increased, with
large international sales. Commercial segment sales grew on
demand for concrete mixers and refuse collection vehicles.
But defense truck sales fell, as expected, on lower
shipments of trucks in the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles and
MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle programs, and lower after-market parts
sales. The drop was partially offset by higher Family of Medium
Tactical Vehicle (FMTV) sales.
After the planned layoffs the company will have 3,500
defense employees, and 12,650 total staff, an Oshkosh spokesman
said.
"We are actively pursuing international programs and other
new business opportunities to limit the impact of expected
defense downturn on our workforce and business, like the order
for 750 M-ATVs to the United Arab Emirates announced in August,"
Szews said on the call.
M-ATVs are mine resistant all-terrain vehicles.
Oshkosh reported quarterly profit from continuing operations
rose to $77.6 million, or 85 cents a share, from $40.3 million,
or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items such as pretax restructuring
charges tied to the exit of its Medtec ambulance business and
pension-related charges, earnings were $60.2 million, or 65
cents per share, up from $45.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Net sales declined 2.3 percent to $2.06 billion.
Icahn on Monday chose the former chief executive of
Oshkosh's JLG unit, which Icahn wants spun off, as the first of
a slate of directors he wants elected to the Oshkosh board.
Uncertainty over whether there will be a change in ownership
and strategy keeps Oshkosh at risk of a downgrade of its
junk-grade "BB" credit rating, said Dan Picciotto, a director of
corporate ratings at Standard & Poor's.
There is the potential for the breakup of the company, he
noted. "We also don't know how a takeover would be financed, and
there is the potential for the company to be more highly
leveraged."