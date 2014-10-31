Oct 31 Oshkosh Corp reported a higher
quarterly profit on Friday as strong sales of aerial access
equipment and concrete mixers to builders in North America
offset continued weak sales of tactical vehicles to the U.S.
Defense Department and other military customers.
Shares of Oshkosh jumped 6.2 percent to $47.69 in early
trading.
The manufacturer of specialty trucks reported a net profit
of $77.8 million, or 93 cents a share, for the fourth quarter
ended on Sept. 30, up from $35.7 million, or 40 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Sales fell 3.4 percent to $1.67 billion, pulled down by
lower defense segment sales, but they exceeded analysts'
estimates of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Looking to 2015, the company said it expected a full-year
profit of $4.00 to $4.25 a share on revenue of $6.5 billion to
$6.6 billion, in line with analysts' forecasts.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)