June 16 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp cut its profit forecast for the full year, saying sales and profit were hurt by bad weather in the third quarter and delay in launching a product.

The company said it expects third-quarter profit to be about the same as the adjusted profit for the same period a year earlier. It had earlier expected a growth in profit.

Oshkosh cut its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year to $3.75-$4.00 from $4.00-$4.25. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)