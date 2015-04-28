(Adds details)

April 28 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as lower spending by the U.S. government hurt sales of the company's medium and heavy tactical vehicles.

Revenue at Oshkosh's defense business, which accounts for 10 percent of total sales, fell 67 percent in the second quarter ended March 31.

The business also recorded an operating loss of $12 million, compared with an operating income of $34.5 million a year earlier.

The company's access equipment business, which makes boom lifts, trailers, towing and recovery equipment, fared better.

Revenue in the business rose 13.4 percent, accounting for nearly 63 percent of total revenue.

Oshkosh said total quarterly revenue fell to $1.55 billion from $1.68 billion, hurt also by a strong dollar.

The dollar had surged about 9 percent from January to March against a basket of major currencies.

Total revenue fell nearly 6 percent on a constant currency basis, the company said. Oshkosh's exports accounted for 23 percent of total sales in 2014.

Net income available to Oshkosh's shareholders fell to $54.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $71.2 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.