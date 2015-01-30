CHICAGO Jan 30 U.S-based meat supplier OSI
Group has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in
revenue in the last four months due to last summer's food safety
scandal in China, according to an article posted on the
company's China website.
The article offers the most detailed assessment to date of
the damages OSI Group has suffered since its Shanghai Husi Food
Co Ltd plant came under scrutiny in July when an undercover
Chinese media report showed workers using out-of-date meat and
doctoring production dates.
Operations at Shanghai Husi, which supplied meat to
McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc, were
suspended, and other OSI Group facilities in China have suffered
from "plummeting product sales and increasing inventory
overstocks," according to the article.
The privately held company has been under "tremendous
pressure" during the last three months, the article adds.
An OSI Group spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for more information.
The Shanghai Husi scandal, which spread as far as Hong Kong
and Japan, sparked a Chinese probe into the firm and dragged
down Chinese sales at KFC-parent Yum and McDonald's. Both
restaurant chains subsequently cut or suspended ties with OSI
Group.
The meat supplier has "tried our best" to work closely with
Chinese agencies investigating the scandal and is ready to
resume operations, according to the article, which appears under
a Jan. 19 date on the website.
Examinations show its production practices are safe by any
international standard, the article says. [here
]
This month, OSI Group criticized the handling of the
investigation into Shanghai Husi by a local food regulator, a
rare act in China where firms are usually careful not to openly
challenge the authorities.
In July, OSI Group's chief executive said he was appalled
over missteps at Shanghai Husi.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Adam Jourdan in
Shanghai; editing by Gunna Dickson)