SINGAPORE OSIM International OSIL.SI shares fell nearly 13 percent to their lowest in two-and-a-half years in early trade on Wednesday after the Singapore-based lifestyle and health firm reported a more than 50 percent slump in quarterly profit.

Profit fell 53 percent to S$14 million ($10.53 million) in the first quarter ended March 31 as retail sales across its core markets declined.

OSIM shares were down 12.44 percent at S$1.69 as of 0219 GMT after falling to S$1.62 earlier in the session, the lowest since November 2012.

($1 = 1.3295 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Lee Rou Urn; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)