TORONTO Jan 29 Osisko Mining said on
Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp Inc in an attempt to foil
the gold miner's C$2.6 billion ($2.33 billion) hostile bid,
alleging that its suitor misused confidential information.
The lawsuit, which is a fairly common defensive measure used
by companies facing hostile bids, comes barely two weeks after
Vancouver-based Goldcorp launched its unsolicited takeover bid,
aimed at gaining control of Osisko's huge Malartic gold mine in
Quebec.
Montreal-based Osisko in the lawsuit filed in Quebec alleged
that Goldcorp misused confidential information and otherwise
acted in a manner not permitted by the confidentiality agreement
between the parties
Osisko has already advised its shareholders to reject the
bid.