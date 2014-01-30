TORONTO, Jan 30 Goldcorp Inc said that Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp. Vancouver-based Goldcorp said on Thursday it has obtained an advance ruling certificate from the Competition Bureau, removing one of the hurdles it faces in its C$2.6 billion ($2.3 billion) hostile bid for Osisko. Montreal-based Osisko said on Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp in an attempt to foil the miner's hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused confidential information. Goldcorp, on Thursday, denied the allegations made by Osisko and said it will take all necessary steps to vigorously defend its position.