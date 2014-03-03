(Adds details of the settlement, background, Goldcorp CEO
comment, share price move)
By Euan Rocha
March 3 Osisko Mining Corp has settled
a lawsuit it filed against Goldcorp Inc in reaction to
Goldcorp's hostile takeover bid for the Canadian gold miner, a
move that might lead to a negotiated deal or buy Osisko time to
find a white knight.
Montreal-based Osisko sued Goldcorp, one of the world's
biggest gold miners, in January to try to foil the C$2.6 billion
($2.35 billion) takeover bid, but it said on Monday it has
agreed to terminate the lawsuit.
As part of the agreement, Vancouver-based Goldcorp has
agreed not to take up and pay for shares that were deposited in
favor of its bid before April 15.
In return, Osisko has agreed to waive its so-called poison
pill, or shareholder rights, plan by April 15, or earlier if it
is able to find an alternative suitor ahead of that date.
As part of the deal, which was negotiated by lawyers for the
two sides late on Sunday, Osisko has also agreed to give
Goldcorp access to its books to do any necessary due diligence
on the company by April 1, or earlier, if a rival bidder
emerges.
Osisko said it is continuing to aggressively pursue a range
of value-maximizing alternatives that are in the best interest
of its shareholders and other stakeholders. It cautioned
however, that there is no guarantee that an alternative deal
will be reached.
"I am pleased that the shareholders of both companies will
finally have certainty regarding the timing of the offer," said
Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes in a separate release.
"This agreement will avoid the possibility of further delays in
the completion of our offer that could have arisen from appeals
of the pending litigation."
Goldcorp launched the unsolicited cash-and-stock bid in
January to gain control of Osisko's Malartic gold mine in the
province of Quebec.
Osisko, which has so far advised its shareholders to reject
the offer, has dubbed the bid as "opportunistic and financially
inadequate." In January, it sued Goldcorp, alleging that its
suitor misused confidential information.
Osisko said on Monday its board continues to recommend that
its shareholders reject the Goldcorp offer.
Shares in both Osisko and Goldcorp were up sharply on Monday
along with those of other gold miners, as the price of gold -
often viewed as a safe haven investment - rose amid escalating
tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Spot gold rose above $1,352 an ounce on Monday, its
loftiest since Oct. 30. The price of the precious metal is
headed for its biggest daily gain since Jan. 23.
Shares in Goldcorp were up 2.9 percent at C$30.63 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, while those in Osisko were up 6 percent
at C$7.47.
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
(Additional reporting Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey; and Peter Galloway)