TORONTO Jan 14 Goldcorp Inc
commenced its formal bid for Osisko Mining Corp on
Tuesday, saying that it chose to proceed with the unsolicited
offer following a long series of frustrated attempts to engage
Osisko in discussions about a possible deal.
In a takeover bid circular, filed with securities regulators
on Tuesday, Goldcorp gave details of a series of attempts since
2008 to reach a friendly deal with Osisko.
Goldcorp announced it was launching an unsolicited
cash-and-stock bid to acquire its smaller rival Osisko for C$2.6
billion ($2.4 billion) on Monday. If successful, the takeover
will give Goldcorp control of Osisko's huge Malartic gold mine
in Quebec, along with other assets.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said it opted to proceed with the
unsolicited offer only after having "made repeated and genuine
attempts to discuss a mutually beneficial transaction."
Goldcorp said Osisko's management has continually refused to
either negotiate, or engage in meaningful dialogue, leading to
the current circumstances.
The company said it last tried to reach a deal with Osisko
over the summer, but Osisko's board decided to terminate talks
about a possible transaction in November.
A spokesman for Osisko was not immediately reachable for
comment.