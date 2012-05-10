TORONTO May 10 Osisko Mining Corp
reported a third consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday as it
ramped up production at its Canadian Malartic gold mine in
Quebec, but a fire that broke out there on Wednesday night shut
down milling operations.
Osisko earlier on Thursday said it expected to get mill
operations going again in the next two to three weeks.
Net income in the first-quarter came in at C$29.4 million,
or 8 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss
of C$5.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent.
Malartic, the company's only operating mine, went into
commercial production last year.