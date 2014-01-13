* C$5.95/shr cash-and-stock offer represents 15 pct premium
* Goldcorp says bid to remain open until Feb. 19
* Osisko shares up 19.7 percent; Goldcorp shares drop
By Euan Rocha and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Jan 13 Goldcorp Inc launched an
unsolicited cash-and-stock bid to acquire smaller rival Osisko
Mining Corp for C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) on Monday,
in a move to gain control of Osisko's Malartic gold mine in
Quebec.
The bid is the Canadian gold sector's first major attempt at
a merger and acquisition deal in nearly a year. Miners stung by
a 25 percent drop in the price of gold over the last 12 months
have focused on cutting costs and slowing work on growth
projects.
The acquisition of the large, low-grade Malartic deposit
would boost Goldcorp's proven and probable reserves by some 10
million ounces, but it would also present perils.
"Given the low grade of the reserves, the Osisko assets will
be relatively susceptible to any further weakness in the gold
price, though the Canadian dollar will help protect the domestic
mining industry," JPMorgan analyst John Bridges said in a note
to clients.
The Canadian dollar hit a four-year low against the U.S.
dollar last week, after data showed Canada unexpectedly shed
jobs last month. A weak Canadian dollar typically helps miners
that have assets within Canada as most of their costs are
denominated in Canadian dollars, while gold sales are in U.S.
dollars.
"We have been working on this (transaction) for some time,
so the Canadian dollar movement did not drive the discussion or
the decision, but the move looks good and it is something that
helps our existing portfolio and it would help this asset going
forward as well," Goldcorp's chief executive officer, Chuck
Jeannes, said on a conference call.
Goldcorp said it will file a takeover bid circular with
details of the offer.
In a statement released after the market closed, Osisko said
its board will consider Goldcorp's announcement and any formal
offer.
UNSOLICITED BID
The bid by Vancouver-based Goldcorp, which works out to
roughly C$5.95 per share, represents a 15 percent premium to
Osisko's closing share price on Friday.
Goldcorp said Osisko shareholders would receive 0.146 of a
Goldcorp share plus C$2.26 in cash for each share they own. The
bid will be open until Feb. 19.
Shares in Osisko closed up 20.7 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$6.24, indicating that investors expect Goldcorp to
sweeten its offer.
"Our clear preference remains to engage with Osisko as we
strongly believe in the compelling strategic and financial
merits of this transaction to the mutual benefit of both
companies' shareholders," Jeannes said.
With most major gold miners from Barrick Gold Corp
to Newmont Mining Corp struggling with major setbacks on
key growth projects, analysts doubt that Osisko will be able to
find a white knight to counter the Goldcorp bid.
Salman Partners analyst David West noted that Goldcorp has
weathered the tough gold market relatively well, and with rivals
carrying heavy debt loads the company is unlikely to face much
competition in bidding for Osisko.
"Goldcorp has come out the other side fairly intact, in a
fairly decent position," he said. "That allows them to go after
an Osisko here, where maybe it doesn't allow some other
companies to do that."
West does not see the Goldcorp proposal kicking off a wave
of consolidation in the industry, in part because other large
gold producers' share prices are depressed, and many are busy
shoring up their existing operations.
Goldcorp said its offer will not require the approval of its
own shareholders. The miner has obtained a $1.25 billion credit
facility from Scotiabank which, together with cash on hand and
an undrawn $2 billion credit facility, will be sufficient to
fund the cash portion of the offer.
OSISKO ASSETS
Malartic, Osisko's only operating mine, is likely to produce
500,000 to 600,000 ounces of gold per year over its 16-year mine
life, according to the company's website. The mine, located in
the prolific Abitibi mining district, began commercial
production in May 2011.
Osisko also owns the Hammond Reef and the Kirkland Lake gold
projects in Northern Ontario.
"Overall, we believe that both the producing mine as well as
the potential development assets fit well within the
geographical risk profile of Goldcorp's current portfolio of
mines, which are located across North and South America,"
Barclays analyst Farooq Hamed wrote in a note to clients.
Goldcorp has said it expects to produce between 3.0 million
and 3.15 million ounces of gold this year, an increase of 13 to
18 percent from 2013.
Goldcorp until recently was the world's largest gold company
by market capitalization, but it was surpassed by Barrick Gold
after the world's biggest gold producer issued $3 billion in
equity late last year.
Goldcorp's shares fell 1.0 percent to C$25.04 on Monday.