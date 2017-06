Feb 21 Gold miner Osisko Mining Corp's fourth-quarter profit slumped 75 percent due to mill shutdowns and delays in conducting a blast at an underground mine.

Montreal-based Osisko said net income in the fourth-quarter fell to C$9.6 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, from of C$37.8 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 49 percent to C$191.0 million.