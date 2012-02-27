KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's OSK Holdings and RHB Capital are expected to announce this week a deal worth up to 2.5 billion ringgit, or $830 million, to create the country's largest stockbroker, domestic media reported on Monday.

The tie-up comes as local financial authorities have been encouraging lenders to consolidate to create regional champions and grow market share. OSK and RHB have been in talks since receiving the nod from the central bank in October.

"An announcement to Bursa Malaysia (Malaysia's stock market) will be made later this week, and subject to relevant approvals the merger transaction would be completed in the first half of this year," the Sun newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying.

The value of the deal was estimated at 1.9 billion to 2.5 billion ringgit, based on December market values.

A source with direct knowldege of the deal told Reuters last month that a share swap will see OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB, Malaysia's fifth largest lender.

Credit Suisse is advising RHB while OSK hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the merger, the source said.

Both financial groups were seen as takeover targets before deciding to hold talks in October, as the race to expand regionally heats up.

RHB, with a market capitalisation of about $5.1 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger Malaysian rivals CIMB Group Holdings and Maybank, but talks fell through last year over the price.

Maybank earlier had been keen to acquire OSK, whose assets are dotted across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, before it opted to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead, local media reported. ($=3.01 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)