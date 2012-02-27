KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's OSK
Holdings and RHB Capital are expected to
announce this week a deal worth up to 2.5 billion ringgit, or
$830 million, to create the country's largest stockbroker,
domestic media reported on Monday.
The tie-up comes as local financial authorities have been
encouraging lenders to consolidate to create regional champions
and grow market share. OSK and RHB have been in talks since
receiving the nod from the central bank in October.
"An announcement to Bursa Malaysia (Malaysia's stock market)
will be made later this week, and subject to relevant approvals
the merger transaction would be completed in the first half of
this year," the Sun newspaper quoted an unidentified source as
saying.
The value of the deal was estimated at 1.9 billion to 2.5
billion ringgit, based on December market values.
A source with direct knowldege of the deal told Reuters last
month that a share swap will see OSK, a small financial group
built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment
banking, wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB,
Malaysia's fifth largest lender.
Credit Suisse is advising RHB while OSK hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on the merger, the source said.
Both financial groups were seen as takeover targets before
deciding to hold talks in October, as the race to expand
regionally heats up.
RHB, with a market capitalisation of about $5.1 billion, was
earlier a takeover target of larger Malaysian rivals CIMB Group
Holdings and Maybank, but talks fell through
last year over the price.
Maybank earlier had been keen to acquire OSK, whose assets
are dotted across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, before it opted
to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead, local media reported.
($=3.01 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)