(Adds comment from source, detail)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 11 Malaysian groups OSK
Holdings and RHB Capital have asked for
central bank approval to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's
investment bank to create the country's largest stockbroker.
The proposed deal comes as local financial authorities have
been encouraging lenders to consolidate to create regional
champions and grow market share. OSK and RHB have been in talks
since receiving the nod from the central bank in October.
A share swap will see OSK, a small financial group built up
by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment banking,
wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB, Malaysia's
fifth largest lender, said a source.
"The deal is likely to be concluded in the first half of
this year," said the source, who has direct knowledge of the
deal and could not be identified as the details of the merger
were not public. "The value of the deal, which the local media
have been talking about, is not far off at all."
The Edge Financial Daily reported in October that OSK
Investment Bank could fetch 1.72-1.99 billion ringgits
($548-$634 million), based on its estimated book value of 906
million at end-2010.
Credit Suisse is advising RHB while OSK hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on the merger, the source said. Credit Suisse declined
to comment and Goldman Sachs was not available for comment.
TIE-UP
Both financial groups were seen as takeover targets before
deciding to hold talks in October, as the race to expand
regionally intensifies.
RHB, with a market capitalisation of about $5.1 billion, was
earlier a takeover target of larger local rivals CIMB Group
Holdings and Maybank, but talks fell through
last year over the price.
Maybank earlier had been keen to acquire OSK, whose assets
are dotted across southeast Asia and Hong Kong, before it opted
to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead, local media reported.
RHB Capital shares ended flat on Tuesday, while OSK shares
climbed 2.2 percent.
($1 = 3.1380 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)