* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 Osk Holdings Bhd : * Says unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with ambank (m) berhad * Total purchase consideration of 145 million rgt * Says proposed acquisition is to be funded by a combination of internally
generated funds and external borrowings * Says proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact group's
earnings and EPS for FY ending 31 December 2015 * Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on the na and na per
share of OSK for financial year ending 31 December 2015 * Source text (bit.ly/1OE7oew)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.