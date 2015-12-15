OSLO Dec 15 Norwegian software firm Induct will become the first company to list on the Oslo Bourse's new smallcap Merkur Market, which is scheduled to launch on Jan. 13, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

Merkur Market is intended for companies that are too small or have too few owners for a regular stock market listing. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)