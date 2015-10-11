(Adds details, background)

By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and a group of private investors have set up a base metals trading house to be run by former Noble Group Ltd traders, a news release said on Sunday.

The new company, Concord Resources Ltd, is the latest to launch as bigger rivals struggle.

The company will be run by Mark Hansen, who had been head of global metals trading at Noble. It will have offices in London, New York and Hong Kong.

David Freeland and Scott Evans, who left the Asian commodities merchant last week, and Paul Chen will be the senior traders, said the statement from Concord Resources.

Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the statement said.

The other lead investor is pivate Swiss-based precious metals firm MKS PAMP Group. The statement did not identify the other founding shareholders. A spokesman declined to comment on the size of the investment.

For hedge fund manager Anderson - known for taking big risks in the commodities sector and whose Ospraie hedge fund was one of the most high-profile victims of the 2008 commodities collapse - the investment marks a return of sorts to commodities trading.

In 2008, he led a deal to buy ConAgra's U.S. grains trading division - renamed Gavilon - for about $2.8 billion, including debt, in early 2008. The business was sold to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp two years ago for $2.7 billion.