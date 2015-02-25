BERLIN Feb 25 The new boss of Germany's Osram
Licht has no plans at present to cut more jobs at the
lighting products maker, he was quoted as saying by the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Wednesday.
Osram, the world's second-biggest lighting firm after Dutch
group Philips, has cut thousands of jobs as it seeks to
refocus its business on higher-margin LED lighting, where it is
racing to stay ahead of Asian rivals.
"Staff cuts are not at stake, I am not at all thinking about
that," Olaf Berlien, who became the company's chief executive
last month, told the newspaper in an interview.
"We must try to find new business opportunities and to
transfer employees from classic lighting operations to the new
world," the newspaper quoted Berlien as saying.
The CEO pledged earlier this month to speed up restructuring
at Osram where adjusted core earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) rose to a more-than-expected 151 million
euros ($171 million) in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)