FRANKFURT/MUNICH Aug 20 Former Infineon
Technologies AG manager Andreas von Zitzewitz is the
top candidate to replace light bulb maker Osram Licht AG
Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen, a German magazine
reported on Wednesday.
Monthly Manager Magazin said, without citing sources, that
von Zitzewitz would first become Osram's technology chief and
would eventually succeed CEO Dehen, whose contract runs through
March 2016.
In response, Osram reiterated that it was looking for a
successor to Chief Technology Officer Peter Laier, who left the
company in late June, and said the supervisory backed Osram's
management.
Manager Magazin had reported in June that following Laier's
departure Osram was also looking for a successor to Dehen.
Osram has struggled to adapt to a shift from traditional
light bulbs to newer technology such as light-emitting diodes or
LEDs. It announced its second major savings drive late last
month, bringing its overall headcount reduction to almost
17,000, and said it would shut more factories.
