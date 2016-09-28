FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German lighting group Osram
has won a large order from BMW to refit
eight of the carmaker's factories with LED (light-emitting
diode) lighting, it said on Wednesday.
Osram declined to say how much the order was worth but said
it was one of the biggest ever won by its Lighting Solutions
unit, which supplies luminaries and lighting systems for cities
and buildings.
The contract is for up to 170,000 LED lights, to be supplied
in phases by the end of 2017.
Lighting Solutions and Systems, of which Lighting Solutions
is a part, was loss-making last fiscal year due mainly to a
decline in traditional light fittings but broke even last
quarter and accounted for about 17 percent of Osram's sales.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)