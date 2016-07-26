FRANKFURT, July 26 Germany's Osram said it had agreed to sell Ledvance, the general lighting lamps business it carved out, to a Chinese consortium for more than 400 million euros ($439.3 million).

In addition, Osram will receive payments for license agreements of trademark rights, the company said on Tuesday, without being more specific.

The buying consortium, comprising strategic investor IDG Capital Partners, Chinese lighting company MLS Co Ltd and financial investor Yiwu State-Owned Assets Operation Center, will finance the purchase price on an all equity-financed basis, Osram said.

