FRANKFURT Dec 13 Chinese interest in a takeover
of lighting group Osram Licht AG has cooled amid signs
of mounting political opposition to Chinese takeovers in
Germany, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Sanan Optoelectronics and venture capital firm
GSR Go Scale Capital Advisors have stopped pursuing a full bid
for the whole company, the people, who declined to be named,
said.
"Resistance from labour representatives and from politicians
has left an impression on the Chinese", one of them said.
Osram declined to comment. Sanan and GSR Go Scale Capital
Advisors could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Huebner and Jens Hack;
Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by
Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)