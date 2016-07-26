* Osram to receive additional license payments
* Works agreements, social plans unchanged until end-2018
* Deal expected to close in course fiscal 2016/17 year
FRANKFURT, July 26 Germany's Osram has
agreed to sell Ledvance, a general lighting lamps business it
has carved out, to a Chinese consortium for more than 400
million euros ($439 million).
Osram said on Tuesday it will also receive unspecified
payments for license agreements of trademark rights and that the
buying consortium, comprising strategic investor IDG Capital
Partners, Chinese lighting company MLS Co Ltd and financial
investor Yiwu State-Owned Assets Operation Center, will finance
the purchase with equity.
Osram said in a statement that deals with workers were
safeguarded, with no change to works agreements or social plans
until the end of 2018. "The entire collective agreement and
dismissal protection for the German workforce are preserved."
While the traditional light bulb business is expected to
decline as more energy efficient technologies like
light-emitting diodes (LEDs) emerge, the business is interesting
for Chinese buyers who want brand and distribution channels in
Europe and the United States.
In the 2015 fiscal year general lighting amounted to around
40 percent of Osram turnover, or approximately 2 billion euros.
Osram said that Ledvance, which had about 8,800 employees as
of July 1, would continue to use the Osram and Sylvania brand
names and intellectual property rights were clearly allocated.
The German company, which is due to publish quarterly
financial results on Wednesday, said it expected to close the
deal in the course of its fiscal 2016/17 year.
($1 = 0.9106 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Alexander Smith)