UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
MUNICH, March 17 Lighting group Osram named Babette Froehlich, a labour representative at trade union IG Metall, as its new personnel chief, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.
Froehlich will replace Corinna Schittenhelm following her switch to automotive supplier Schaeffler by May 1, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report by monthly Manager Magazin.
The magazine had said that Froehlich, an autos expert at IG Metall, would give up her seats on the supervisory boards of Volkswagen and MTU Aero Engines due to her appointment at Osram. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Elaine Hardcastle)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.