FRANKFURT Jan 15 German lighting group Osram
said the lamps business it is carving out will be led
by Jes Munk Hansen - who has been at the helm of the business
for a year after running Osram's Americas business - and will be
named "Ledvance".
The lamps business, with 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in
annual sales, is to be operationally separated from the rest of
Osram by April 1 and legally separated by July 1.
Osram has asked for tentative bids for the business, which
is valued at roughly 500 million euros and has attracted
interest from Chinese buyers who are interested in the brand and
European and U.S. distribution channels.
