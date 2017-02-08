FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sanan Optoelectronics and venture capital firm GSR Go Scale had been pursuing a bid for Osram but walked away amid signs of political opposition to Chinese acquisitions in Germany, sources told Reuters in December.

"We are always looking to win investors. If you're asking me specifically about Chinese investors, there are currently no talks," Olaf Berlien told journalists on a conference call to discuss Osram's first-quarter results.

One source had said the Chinese buyers may settle for a stake of less than 25 percent. Former parent Siemens still owns 17.5 percent of Osram. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)