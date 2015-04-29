Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
FRANKFURT, April 29 German light maker Osram increased net profit by 13 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 78 million euros ($86 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Osram, which is preparing to split off its 2 billion-euro general lamps business into an independent legal entity, confirmed other quarterly figures and an improved outlook it gave in preliminary results two weeks ago.
The world's second-biggest lighting maker after Dutch Philips raised its forecast for 2015 profitability on April 16 due to favourable currency effects.
Osram is due to hold a conference call for journalists at 0700 GMT.
($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.