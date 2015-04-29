* Carve-out of lamps business to take about 12 months
* All options open for new entity
* Financial as well as strategic partners to be considered
FRANKFURT, April 29 Osram's planned
carve-out of its lamps business will take about 12 months, its
chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that all options were
open for the new entity.
Olaf Berlien said the German lighting maker's supervisory
board was unanimously positive about the move, which will now be
examined in detail with the help of IT consultants and carve-out
specialists before being voted on by the board.
"There is absolutely no reason to believe it will not
happen," he told journalists after Osram confirmed its full-year
outlook and preliminary second-quarter results.
He said a cooperation or joint venture were the most likely
options, although Osram was not yet talking to any potential
partners. Financial as well as strategic partners will be
considered, he added.
Osram's move to separate the declining lightbulbs and light
tubes business representing about 40 percent of its revenue will
allow the world's second-biggest lighting maker after Dutch
Philips to focus on automotive lighting and components.
Shares in Osram were little changed at 49.94 euros by 0825
GMT and were broadly in line with the European industrial goods
and services index.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)