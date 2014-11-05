BERLIN Nov 5 Germany's Osram posted
third-quarter net income sharply below expectations and
appointed a new chief executive to take the reins at the
lighting company from January.
Osram's net result swung back into profit of 12 million
euros from a 29 million-euro loss a year earlier, but was less
than half the 28 million-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Quarterly sales were almost flat at 1.335 billion euros
compared with 1.332 billion a year ago, the company said on
Wednesday.
Earlier, Osram appointed Olaf Berlien as new chief executive
to replace Wolfgang Dehen from January 2015. Berlien will also
take charge as new chief technology officer.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)