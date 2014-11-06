* Osram names Olaf Berlien to replace Wolfgang Dehen

* Move follows months of speculation on Dehen exit

* Q4 core profit beats consensus

* Shares gain 3.4 percent (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share price, adj EBITA figure)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Shares in Osram rose on Thursday after the German light bulb maker named a new chief executive and posted better than expected quarterly underlying profit figures, showing its restructuring efforts were paying off.

The company has scrambled to keep up with a rapid shift from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It announced its second major savings drive in July, bringing its overall headcount reduction to almost 17,000, and said it would shut more factories.

Osram late on Wednesday said Olaf Berlien, formerly a board member of steel maker ThyssenKrupp, would replace Wolfgang Dehen from January 2015, stressing the change was not inspired by the company's performance.

There has been speculation for months that Dehen would leave Osram before his contract runs out in March 2016, particularly after Chief Technology Officer Peter Laier quit in late June due to differing views within the board about the direction of the business.

The decline of the traditional lighting market has been progressing more quickly than Osram had anticipated as customers switch to more energy-efficient options such as LEDs or halogen.

Lighting makers are also grappling with a price war in the LED market as chip-based technology has allowed new competitors such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and Japan's Toyoda Gosei to grab market share.

"The key question we think is what mandate Dr. Berlien will have? If his mandate includes the potential breakup of the group than his appointment can be a positive trigger in our view, if not the upside case may be some time out still," UBS analyst Fredric Stahl said in a note to clients.

Osram's stock was up 3.4 percent at 29.43 euros by 1035 GMT, having reached its highest level in a month.

In its fiscal fourth quarter through the end of September, its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) eased to 106 million euros ($132.6 million) from 108 million but beat analyst consensus for 101 million in Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7996 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Evans and Victoria Bryan)