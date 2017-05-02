Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
* Osram raises forecast for FY comp revenues, EBITDA margin
* Now sees revs up 7-9 pct vs previous forecast for 5-7 pct
* Sees adj EBITDA margin of 16.5-17.5 pct vs more than 16 pct
* Q2 revs up 9.7 pct, EBITDA margin at 17.4 pct
* Shares rise almost 3 pct, hit record high (Adds revenue figures, shares, background)
FRANKFURT, May 2 German lighting group Osram hiked its guidance on Tuesday for its financial year to September and reported a 10 percent rise in revenues in its second quarter, pushing its shares to a record high.
The Munich-based group said it now expected its revenues to grow by 7 to 9 percent on a comparable basis in its full fiscal year through the end of September, compared with previous guidance of 5 to 7 percent.
Its margin on adjusted earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit, should come to between 16.5 an 17.5 percent, up from a previous forecast of at least 16 percent, it said in a statement.
The group reported fiscal second-quarter revenues that were up nearly 10 percent at 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion), beating analyst consensus for 1.02 billion in a Reuters poll. Its underlying operating margin came to 17.4 percent.
Shares in Osram, which have gained around a quarter so far this year, rose by nearly 3 percent to a record level of 63.30 euros in afternoon trade.
The group had dismayed many of its investors when it announced in 2015 a billion-euro investment in a new light-emitting diode (LED) semiconductor plant in Malaysia. But it has seen strong demand, for instance, for infrared LEDs used for applications including iris scanning and driver assistance.
Osram, 17-percent owned by its former parent Siemens , is due to publish preliminary results on Wednesday and its full quarterly report on May 12.
($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Edmund Blair)
ADDIS ABABA, May 26 An Ethiopian journalist was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison on charges of subversion, his lawyer said, but is expected to be freed within a week as he has been in jail since his arrest in late 2015.