FRANKFURT, July 29 German lighting group Osram
is attracting a lot of interest from potential
partners or buyers for its lamps business, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
But Olaf Berlien said there was much work to be done in
carving out the business with more than 2 billion euros ($2.2
billion) in sales and 12,000 employees before a sales process
could begin.
"Because of this very complex carve-out and the many
challenges we face, we are not in an active sales process. That
will start much later," Berlien told journalists on a conference
call after Osram reported third-quarter results.
He added that Osram, the world's second-biggest lighting
group after Dutch Philips, had had no contact with
potential suitor Shanghai Feilo Acoustics beyond
receiving an email expressing interest.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)