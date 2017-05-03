BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 3 German lighting group Osram wants to finish restructuring its LSS lighting-services unit before considering further options for the business, its chief executive told analysts on Wednesday.
"I think we create more value if we lead the turnaround and then we are thinking about the strategic options," Olaf Berlien said when asked on a call whether Osram was the right owner for the business.
LSS has a target to reach 8 percent profitability but may only achieve breakeven next year instead of this fiscal year to end-September as planned, due to weakness in the United States, executives said earlier. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results