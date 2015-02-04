FRANKFURT Feb 4 German light maker Osram has no plans to split itself up in the way that Dutch rival Philips is dividing its lighting business in two, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It makes no sense," Olaf Berlien told journalists on a conference call when asked whether Osram could follow the example of Philips, which has been welcomed by investors.

Osram shares pared gains on Berlien's comment, after earlier rising more than 5 percent on strong first-quarter results and hints that a restructuring could be sped up by the company's new management. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)