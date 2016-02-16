* Osram CEO defends strategy shift

* Siemens says move will expose firm to tough competition

* 70 percent of voters endorse CEO Berlien (Adds results of shareholder vote, bullets)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 16 The chief executive of German lighting group Osram faced criticism from the company's biggest shareholder Siemens on Tuesday over his strategy of expanding in the general LED lighting market.

Osram dismayed many of its investors in November by announcing a billion-euro ($1.1 billion) investment in a new LED (light-emitting diode) semiconductor plant in Malaysia, sending its shares plunging by up to 30 percent.

The move is seen as risky by analysts who fear Osram will expose itself unnecessarily to a commoditised market for lighting for streets and homes, where competition with Chinese competitors will be tough.

Chief Executive Olaf Berlien defended the move, telling shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Munich that rapid technological change meant that no investments were devoid of risk.

"Just carrying on would have been the worst option," said 53-year-old Berlien, a former manager at industrial group Thyssenkrupp who has been in the job for one year.

But former parent company Siemens -- which still owns about 18 percent of Osram -- was critical of the move.

"The shift in strategy, as long as it takes place, would significantly increase the risk profile of Osram," said Christian Bleiweiss, a representative for Siemens AG, adding they wouldn't formally endorse Berlien at the meeting.

The move was symbolic and hurts Berlien's reputation. But Siemens was not able to convince other investors to follow its lead with some 70.1 percent of those at the meeting endorsing Berlien.

Many investors are wary of the wider semiconductor industry following the problems faced at German chipmakers Qimonda, which filed for insolvency in 2009, and Infineon, which became heavily indebted.

Tim Albrecht, portfolio manager at Deutsche Asset Management, said he had used Osram's share price weakness to build up his position in the stock -- although he had doubts about the strategy -- and now held around 180 million euros' worth of Osram shares.

"In my 15 years as a fund manager until now I often experienced, unfortunately, that certain companies, like Icarus, flew too close to the sun with their ambitious investment plans in semiconductors or the solar business and then crashed."

"It is to be hoped that Osram will be spared this fate," he told the shareholder meeting.

Investors had hoped Osram - the only remaining global company focused solely on lighting - would concentrate on its profitable niches in the automotive and speciality lighting markets after deciding to shed its declining lamps business.

First indicative bids for the business - which consists of older technology such as incandescent, fluorescent and halogen lighting - were expected last month.

Dutch rival Philips has also put its lighting arm up for sale as it attempts to focus on its core businesses of medical scanners and healthcare technology. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Caroline Copley and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Keith Weir)