* Osram CEO defends strategy shift
* Siemens says move will expose firm to tough competition
* 70 percent of voters endorse CEO Berlien
(Adds results of shareholder vote, bullets)
By Jens Hack
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 16 The chief executive of
German lighting group Osram faced criticism from the
company's biggest shareholder Siemens on Tuesday over
his strategy of expanding in the general LED lighting market.
Osram dismayed many of its investors in November by
announcing a billion-euro ($1.1 billion) investment in a new LED
(light-emitting diode) semiconductor plant in Malaysia, sending
its shares plunging by up to 30 percent.
The move is seen as risky by analysts who fear Osram will
expose itself unnecessarily to a commoditised market for
lighting for streets and homes, where competition with Chinese
competitors will be tough.
Chief Executive Olaf Berlien defended the move, telling
shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Munich that
rapid technological change meant that no investments were devoid
of risk.
"Just carrying on would have been the worst option," said
53-year-old Berlien, a former manager at industrial group
Thyssenkrupp who has been in the job for one year.
But former parent company Siemens -- which still owns about
18 percent of Osram -- was critical of the move.
"The shift in strategy, as long as it takes place, would
significantly increase the risk profile of Osram," said
Christian Bleiweiss, a representative for Siemens AG, adding
they wouldn't formally endorse Berlien at the meeting.
The move was symbolic and hurts Berlien's reputation. But
Siemens was not able to convince other investors to follow its
lead with some 70.1 percent of those at the meeting endorsing
Berlien.
Many investors are wary of the wider semiconductor industry
following the problems faced at German chipmakers Qimonda, which
filed for insolvency in 2009, and Infineon, which
became heavily indebted.
Tim Albrecht, portfolio manager at Deutsche Asset
Management, said he had used Osram's share price weakness to
build up his position in the stock -- although he had doubts
about the strategy -- and now held around 180 million euros'
worth of Osram shares.
"In my 15 years as a fund manager until now I often
experienced, unfortunately, that certain companies, like Icarus,
flew too close to the sun with their ambitious investment plans
in semiconductors or the solar business and then crashed."
"It is to be hoped that Osram will be spared this fate," he
told the shareholder meeting.
Investors had hoped Osram - the only remaining global
company focused solely on lighting - would concentrate on its
profitable niches in the automotive and speciality lighting
markets after deciding to shed its declining lamps business.
First indicative bids for the business - which consists of
older technology such as incandescent, fluorescent and halogen
lighting - were expected last month.
Dutch rival Philips has also put its lighting arm
up for sale as it attempts to focus on its core businesses of
medical scanners and healthcare technology.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Caroline Copley and
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Keith Weir)