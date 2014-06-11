BRIEF-Singapore Medical Group enters agreement with Wong Seng Weng
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wong Seng Weng
June 11 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG will cut more jobs and could sell factories as it seeks to keep up with a shift in technology, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"There will be further capacity adjustments in the traditional lighting business. Job cuts are a regrettable but necessary part of that," Wolfgang Dehen was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.
Under its current cost-cutting programme, dubbed "Push", Osram is cutting 8,700 jobs, or 21 percent of its workforce, and closing a quarter of its 43 factories to generate gross savings of 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).
Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Dehen as saying Osram would review its remaining sites around the world "according to market development and competitiveness".
Dehen also said he was working on a new medium to long-term strategy, to be called "Osram 2019", which he aims to present by next year.
Osram, the world's No.2 lighting maker after Philips , is scrambling to adjust to a shift from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).
($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Singapore Medical Group acquires earnings accretive paediatric clinics for s$25.3 million