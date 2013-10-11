FRANKFURT Oct 11 German lighting maker Osram
Licht AG said it was cutting 240 jobs at a factory in
Bavaria, adding to deep cuts already announced as it
restructures to keep up with cheaper Asian rivals.
The cuts will focus on production, administration and
logistics, the world's No.2 lighting maker after Philips
said on Friday.
Osram, spun off from Siemens earlier this year,
was slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light
bulbs to newer technologies such as light-emitting diodes
(LEDs).
Under major restructuring announced late last year, it is
slashing 8,000 jobs and reducing the number of factories it
operates to save about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) over three
years.
In addition, it said last week it would cut 900 job in North
America.
The plant in Bavaria, with 1,000 employees, is the main
production site of Siteco, which makes products to light up
streets, stadiums, supermarkets and offices.
($1 = 0.7395 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)