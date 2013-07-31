BRIEF-Chang Wah Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
FRANKFURT, July 31 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme and a book gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture.
Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this month, said on Wednesday it now expects to post a net profit this year, while it had previously said it expected to approach break-even. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
